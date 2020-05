IIFL Finance signs Rohit Sharma as First-Ever Brand Ambassador

29 May,2020

By A Correspondent

NBFC IIFL Finance has signed up cricketer Rohit Sharma as its first ever Brand Ambassador.

Speaking on the association, R Venkataraman, Managing Director and Co-Promoter, IIFL Group said: “We are glad to announce India’s leading batsman, Rohit Sharma, as IIFL’s brand ambassador. He is renowned for his straight drives. We believe in ‘Seedhi Baat’ or doing business the straight way. We do this by being customer centric, offering relevant and simple products and ensuring transparency in our processes. Rohit is a living representation of brand IIFL values.”

The first campaign by IIFL Finance with Rohit Sharma, informs a communique, is not a product promotion campaign but a public service message advising people on safety guidelines and rules to follow during lockdown to fight Covid19 outbreak.