IdeateLabs wins multiple biz

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Digital creative shop IdeateLabs has reported multiple new accounts recently. The wins include Tata Tele Business Services, UTI Mutual Fund, TransUnion CIBIL, IDC Technologies and Ashwin Sheth Group amongst others.

Commenting on the wins Vrutika Dawda, Director, IdeateLabs said: “We are excited to bag mandates for some of the most prominent brands, spread across varied industry domains. We aim to realise the brands’ true potential by ‘building conversations’ – which is also our brand philosophy – between the brands and their customers.”