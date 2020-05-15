Hungama Play launches second season of ‘Comedycha Raada’

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Hungama Play, a leading video on demand platform owned by Hungama Digital Media, has launched the second season of ‘Comedycha Raada’, a Hungama Original featuring stand-up comedy acts in Marathi. The new season will include 20 episodes featuring a total of 41 aspiring comedians from Maharashtra. The show is hosted by the actor Pranav Raorane and is created and produced by CafeMarathi.

Said Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media:“The digital medium has emerged as the greatest asset in the recent times. Besides enabling access to information and essential services, the medium has also become key to offering people the option to entertain themselves from the safety of their homes. We are pleased to launch a new season of our Marathi stand-up comedy special, a genre that is increasingly being appreciated by audiences speaking regional languages, and are certain that our users will find the content to be humorous and relatable.”

Added Nikhil Raibole, Co-founder & CEO, CafeMarathi: “It gives us great pleasure to work with Hungama Play again for the new season of Comedycha Raada. The show has won appreciation for its originality, fresh performances and topicality. Coupled with Hungama Play’s strong distribution network, the show’s format offers budding comedians a huge platform to showcase their talent and reach a wide audience. We are certain that the audience will appreciate the humour that the new season has to offer.”