Hotstuff executes latest TVC for ICICI Prudential MF

07 May,2020

By A Correspondent

In light of the current situation, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund wanted to uplift the sentiment through an offbeat positive message on the lockdown which would encourage the investors to invest. Hotstuff, its creative and advertising partners, created a film that complimented the spirit of Indian investors, who have adapted to the lockdown in different ways.

Said Arun Fernandes, CEO of HotStuff: “A majority of the work was done in-house; since external resources were not possible in a lockdown scenario. We had already organized our operations at least a month prior to the lockdown being announced by ensuring business continuity via remote working terminals. Processes were redefined to ensure quality at the same level of output and on time. That is what enabled us to pull off this film in a record time from script to release, amidst a lockdown.”