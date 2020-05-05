Hotstar reaches out to migrant workers in Singapore

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

To offer South Asian migrant workers residing in Singapore moments of respite during this uncertain and difficult time, The Walt Disney Company is working with the Singapore government to bring the Hotstar streaming service to migrant workers during this period.

The workers can live stream more than 85,000 hours of movies, cricket matches, Star India TV shows and live news on their mobile phones. Available in nine languages, the content offering includes more than 2000 movies and 900 TV shows. The service is currently available only on Android phones in Singapore, but will be available soon on iPhones as well. This initiative ends on 21 July 2020.

Said Uday Shankar – President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India: “We are honoured to work with the government to bring Hotstar to migrant workers in Singapore. In these unprecedented challenging times, we humbly hope that by offering the workers content that speak their language and reach their hearts, we can help lift their spirits and bring some moments of comfort and inspiration.”