#HomeOkPlease, says Nickelodeon to engage kids in summer, Lockdown

15 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Nick India l Even in lockdown, Life is on l #HomeOkPlease A message from all of us at @nickindia Even in a lockdown – life is on!#HomeOkPlease #StayHomeStaySafe #LifeIsOn Nick India यांनी वर पोस्ट केले रविवार, १९ एप्रिल, २०२०

Leading kids network Nickelodeon has released multiple #HomeOkPlease brand films that speak about the good that has come out of the lockdown.

Commenting on the campaign, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network at Viacom18, said: “As a leading and responsible kids entertainment brand and category leader our primary objective is to ensure that kids who are at the centre of all our initiatives remain engaged and positive in current times. It is important that their spirits are kept high and we have curated an array of best of entertainment and engagement that is sure to keep them happy and motivated. We hope that this summer, kids and families together have a great time with Nickelodeon in the safety of their homes.”