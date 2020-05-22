Home Insect Control Association releases ad on usage of ‘illegal’ repellant sticks

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

We didn’t know that there exists an association of insect control companies. But that’s purely our ignorance… just as the world may not know of some media associations, right? Home Insect Control Association (HICA), a non-profit making industry body promoting safe use of household insecticides, has made a public interest ad film to create awareness around illegal incense sticks laced with pesticides and harmful chemicals.

Speaking about the film, Jayant Deshpande, Secretary and Director, Home Insect Control Association (HICA), said: “While people will prepare themselves against malaria & dengue, they need to do it with the right household insecticide products. Products from unscrupulous players do not go through the regulated manufacturing processes and basic checks on safety parameters of skin, eye and respiratory system which is mandated for all home insecticide products. All illegal incense sticks flout norms and are not tested on the aforementioned parameters. We have released this film in the interest of the public so that individuals understand the difference between safe to use mosquito repellent incense sticks and illegal one’s.”