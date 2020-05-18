Hill+Knowlton appoints Abhishek Gulyani as CEO

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

WPP-owned public relations firm Hill+Knowlton Strategies (eka IPAN) has appointed Abhishek Gulyani as Chief Executive Officer to lead its operations in India.

Sharing details of his new role, Gulyani said: “To join an agency with H+K’s credentials is very exciting. They have a brilliant reputation for innovative and creative communications around the world. In this global time of uncertainty, I have never been more certain of the relevance of our industry. Businesses will look to communications experts to ensure they remain at the heart of the conversation as they seek to build brand purpose and showcase impact. I look forward to joining the team in India and collaborating with them to continue delivering great work for our clients.”

With over two decades of experience in India and Asia, Gulyani’s has run his own agency, Facio Communications, and worked as senior counsel in leadding agencies including Avian ME and Genesis BM.

Said Bashar AlKadhi, CEO for H+K in the Middle East, Turkey, India and Africa (METIA): “India is one of H+K’s high growth potential markets with clients across many sectors. With his track record of driving business and vision for collective success, Abhishek’s appointment as CEO is not only exciting for our colleagues in India, but for H+K’s leadership across the wider region,” adding “I look forward to working closely with Abhishek and our leadership team, and on behalf of everybody in India, we welcome him to the H+K family.”