Havmor sources home videos for new campaign

29 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Havmor icecream has unveiled a digital campaign titled ‘Sabse pehle kya karega?’ focusing on what consumers really wants the moment life gets back to normal. Conceptualised by Sideways, the film sources home videos keeping emotions raw and simple.

Said Anindya Dutta, MD – Havmor Ice Cream: “We feel this brand film will specifically help in strengthening our bond further with consumers, many of whom have been waiting to eat their favorite Havmor Ice Cream. We are confident that ice cream consumption will pick up and we are already seeing green shoots.”

Added Abhijit Avasthi, Founder – Sideways: “Havmor is a brand that promises unlocking joy in ordinary moments. Under the given circumstances just the thought of getting back to a semblance of normalcy is a source of joy for most of us. And that’s what we have tried to capture using a nice hummable track.”