Havmor Ice Cream’s brand campaign for Mother’s Day

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Havmor came up with a digital brand campaign celebrating the bond between a mother and daughter on the eve of Mother’s Day.

Said Anindya Dutta, MD, Havmor Ice-cream: “We are utilizing our social media assets for the first time to celebrate a special day like Mother’s Day with our consumers. This is a very powerful idea to reach out and build an emotional connect and affinity with them. We are confident such initiatives will help in driving preference for the brand in the days to come.”

Added Shekhar Agarwal, Head of Marketing, Havmor Ice-cream, said, “We wanted the film to bring a new side of our Mothers to the fore and allow them to celebrate their human-ness where they have every right to enjoy the kid in them. This campaign certainly stands out a new perspective and yet delivers a powerful message. We believe this new campaign will break the clutter and elevate Havmor`s proposition of being a caring and innovative brand.”