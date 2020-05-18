Havas Creative joins Lionsgate to raise funds Covid-19

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Global content studio Lionsgate India has launched an initiative to bring the community experience of watching movies in movie theatres to live streaming, in partnership with Facebook India. Havas Creative Mumbai will be executing the India communication with local flavour further enhanced by celebrity collaborations.

Said Rohit Jain, Managing Director of Lionsgate South Asia: “In these unprecedented times, Lionsgate has launched this global initiative to support families of millions of people who have been impacted by COVID-19. For this initiative in India, we have partnered with Facebook to create a fundraiser, the proceeds for the same will be contributed to reputed NGOs helping fight this pandemic. This will be a unique opportunity for viewers to extend their support and donate for this charitable cause. Moreover, we are delighted to rope in Ananya Pandey for this cause who will support us to spread awareness on this property.”

Added Arindam Sengupta, Managing Partner – West & South, Havas Mumbai: “We are honoured to collaborate with Lionsgate to extend their global initiative in India for such a noble cause. In such unprecedented times, we all should do our bit, and LionsgateLIVE is a one such opportunity for Havas.’’