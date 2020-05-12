Hamdard launches #MainDarpokHoon digital ad campaign

12 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Hamdard Laboratories has announced the launch of its new campaign #MainDarpokHoon to encourage people to stay indoors and take preventive measures to stay healthy and safe. The campaign is shot indoors, adhering to the social distancing norms and guidelines set by the Government of India.

#MainDarpokHoon campaign is conceptualised by Pranav Harihar Sharma, Creative Consultant for marketing at Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division). The campaign is live on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Hotstar etc.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Suman Varma, Chief Marketing Officer, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), said: “When we set out to work on the film, we were very clear that in times like this, we have to act responsibly and respond sensibly, and leverage the norms set by the government. We chose a slightly unconventional way of sending out the message to the audience. As a brand, we wanted to say in times like this boosting one’s immunity is the first step of prevention besides all the precautions we are being told to take, to stay safe.”

Sharing the thought behind the campaign, Sharma added: “Fear makes us extra cautious and it is the exact need of the hour today. We are living in corona times and the best we can do to fight it is to be vigilant of it and follow preventive measures like wearing masks, washing hands and follow social distancing norms. ‘#MainDarpokHoon’ campaign takes an entertaining route to convey the message and depicts fear as the greatest strength in defeating the pandemic.”