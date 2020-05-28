Gulf Oil campaign features Dhoni on living positively

27 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Gulf Oil Lubricants has launched an animated video campaign featuring brand ambassador MS Dhoni with the message #NewWayForward, emphasising the significance of having a positive outlook when we are all set to return to our daily routine post-lockdown.

Said Ravi Chawla, Managing Director, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd: “In these trying times, humankind has been facing some major setbacks. With the ‘new normal’, our lives won’t be the same. We have to be conscious of our actions and collectively work towards crafting a better future. As a responsible brand, we urge our valued customers to stay strong and embrace these changes positively, so that we may emerge stronger than before.”

Added Chockalingam S, Creative Head, OPN Advertising: “The idea for the film came from a meeting while we were discussing the way forward with the Gulf team and Mr. Ravi Chawla said “This crisis is an opportunity for us to strive better, and that essentially sets the tone for the film”. The film represents Gulf Oil’s spirit of being mindful, optimistic, and progressive, and stars the brand ambassador for more than 10 years now – MS Dhoni. He has the ideal personality to spread positivity in these tough times.”