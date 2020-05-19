Gatorade asks people to invest in personal fitness

19 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Sports drink Gatorade along with ace shuttler and Brand Ambassador PV Sindhu have released a digital film encouraging people to work out from home.

Said Tarun Bhagat, Director-Marketing, Hydration and Cola, PepsiCo India: “Even during these challenging times, it’s heartening to see that work hasn’t stopped for us. We continue to deliver our best. However, while juggling the current Work-From-Home situation, our individual health has taken a backseat and through this video, we intend to encourage people to take out time, work out from home and give due importance to their personal fitness.”