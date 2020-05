FoxyMoron wins digital mandate for AO Smith

28 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Water appliance maker A O Smith has awarded its mandate to digital marketing solutions agency FoxyMoron. Additionally, the agency will also be contributing towards all ATL marketing activities for the brand. The digital mandate will be handled by the agency’s Bengaluru office.

Speaking about the win, Kartik Hariharan, Business Head, South, FoxyMoron, said: “It is a proud moment for us to win the mandate of a brand like A.O Smith, a global brand and market leader. This is a category first for us and we look forward to learning and delivering impactful campaigns that align with the brand’s global vision.”