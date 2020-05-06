For Himalaya, Namaste is the way to go

06 May,2020

Himalaya and 82.5 Communications have created a digital film to introduce the new range of hand wash and sanitisers – Himalaya Pure Hands.

Speaking about the film, Philipe Haydon, CEO, The Himalaya Drug Company, said: “This film captures the beauty, essence, and great wisdom of our Indian greeting, Namaste. Today, as we practice social distancing, the phenomenal knowledge and wisdom of this greeting holds great value in our lives. At Himalaya, we have always been inspired by our rich heritage. We hope that this film spreads love and happiness as well as keeps you all safe. Stay safe, stay healthy. Namaste from our hearts at Himalaya to yours.”

Added Sumanto Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CCO, at 82.5 Communications: “The Namaste is such a beautiful yet practical gesture with so many layers of meaning. It is wonderful to make this film for Pure Hands as a vehicle to spread the message of the Namaste—a message that is all the more meaningful during the pandemic.”