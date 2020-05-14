Fastrack’s new campaign showcases how Gen-Z is living the Q-time

14 May,2020

By A Correspondent

To connect with its young TG, Fastrack Reflex has come up with a new video that showcases everything that Gen-Z is doing to keep up with their friends, family and followers in the Lockdown. Fastrack has taken it up a notch by documenting the significant change in their TG’s behaviour with the “What You Heart Now” video.

Said Ayushman Chiranewala, Marketing Head, Fastrack: “With the campaign “What you Heart Now” the brand laurels the attitude of never letting any situation inhibit the spirits of the youth. The young, outgoing, adventurous souls have made staying indoors happening and fun. Within the four walls of home, they continue doing what they are passionate about, be it socializing over group video calls, acing their coffee-making skills or making TikTok videos. To ensure we connect further to our audience, we have been encouraging them to share their in-house stories with us and tell us what their heart calls out for.”

Added Puneet Kapoor, Regional Creative Officer at Lowe Lintas: “The youth is the fastest to adapt and accept the new-normal of how our lives have changed through these lockdown times. The tsunami of fabulous content created in the last 40 days stands testimony to this. What one’s heart desires and how we’ve adapted in these times, has found such numerous expressions and that’s exactly where a Fastrack idea property of #WhatYouHeartNow sits. Kudos to the Shiv-Deepesh team at Lowe to have pulled this quirky content piece amidst the lockdown.”