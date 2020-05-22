Equinox Films creates Airtel’s commercial while adhering to lockdown norms

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Equinox films, a company owned by Ram Madhvani, has directed and produced the new commercial “Recharge Revolution” scripted by Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu, for Airtel.

The commercial has been shot through four cities, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Noida while adhering to the norms and guidelines of the lockdown. The actors and team headed by Annum Waris, Producer, Equinox Films took the right precautions against Covid-19 during the shoot.

Talking about the same, Nitin Parmar, Director, Equinox Films said: “These are tough times for filmmakers but as the famous saying goes, the show must go on. You have to keep challenging yourself and look for new ways to stay relevant. If you’re in the business of filmmaking, you have to embrace technology and make the most out of it. The Airtel commercial brought an opportunity for us to experiment and reinvent as ad filmmakers. We are extremely thankful to the actors, their families, and home support for their cooperation in filming this commercial amidst the lockdown.”