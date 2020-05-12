Emami ropes in Divya Dutta for new TVC

12 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Emami Healthy & Tasty, the edible oil brand of Emami Agrotech, has launched a campaign titled #CookForOurHeroes, with Foxymoron as its digital media partner. The campaign features actor Divya Dutta and others

Speaking on the concept and execution of the campaign, Prachi Bali, Business Head – North, FoxyMoron said: “Empathy and gratitude is what brands need to be more vocal about. It’s what we could use more of as a society especially now considering the circumstances we are in. Food brings people together and we wanted to portray this act of sharing as an antidote to the stress we are dealing with, as a nation. From a campaign perspective, our data showed us that people are actively engaging in conversations about, contributing to helping the needy, conveying thank you messages via art work, innovative videos and messages on social media. We felt we could go one step further by showing them a tangible way of expressing their gratitude for our emerging heroes. From a deliverables perspective, pulling off this shoot for TV and digital platforms with no crew and within the timelines we were given was challenging to say the least. However, after seeing the final product we are happy that our effort paid off. We are grateful that our clients at Emami trusted us with this brief and were supportive of our creative strategy.

In addition to the video, FoxyMoron has also executed a social media campaign for #CookForOurHeroes.