Deccan Herald spread kindness

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Bengaluru’s leading daily Deccan Herald has embarked on a campaign titled ‘Spread Kindness’ with positive stories of humanitarian efforts, aiming to help these remarkable individuals along and to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

Said Sitaraman Shankar, Editor, Deccan Herald: “These uplifting stories embody our tagline ‘The Power of Good’. We’re privileged to tell others about these remarkable individuals, and hope that it sparks a movement to help those less fortunate than us,” Over the past week, readers were moved enough by the story of Hubbali-based vegetable vendor Ratnamma to help her get a vending pass and some monetary support so that she could continue earning a living.