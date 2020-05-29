Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You are a spiritual person and pretty god-fearing… why do you think is god being so cruel with mankind?

Over to our beloved Wizard with Words, Dr Bhaskar Das in today's edition of Das ka Dum.

A. First, a clarification: I am a God-loving person. The Almighty isn’t something to be scared of. Secondly, God has created and given a gift ( Nature and other fellow beings) to human beings. But our avaricious proclivities and flagrant defilement of Nature, depriving other fellow human beings have resulted in their Karma hitting back. We are the cause of everything we experience. Till we internalise these and be inclusive and start respecting the unwritten law of nature, the earth won’t heal. If we are devotees of God, we can only make it visible through our sensitivities and empathy towards all the elements , mentioned above. So stop blaming God, start practising what we have been ordained by God to do but we decided to gloss it over.