Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Why is that the noisy backbenchers in class are so very popular even though they are much loathed?

06 May,2020

Q. This has no coincidence with anyone in the media, but just a general question of life: Why is that the noisy backbenchers in class are most popular even though they are much loathed?

A. Your question raises a metaphysical query in mid: what is NOISE. What is noise for one can be a signal for others. It is quite possible that some people suffer from decibel intolerance, while others savour noise. Considering noise as a pejorative societal trend and a counter culture is too facile. Noise is an important trait of a thriving democracy where the deprived sections of society can make their predicaments heard by the relevant authorities.