Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: What advice will you offer on revenue generation to a leading newspaper in urban India which has now been struck by the downturn caused by the Lockdown?

14 May,2020

We think we’ve asked a similar question in the past. As we’ve done with a few others too. Some re-contextualised. Some reworded. But this one is post the new IRS findings and the announcement of the fourth edition of the National Lockdown. Without any more foreplay, here’s the May 14 edition of Das Ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das of course. Enrich yourself…

Q. We’re sure you know most revenue heads across Indian media organisations. And even if you didn’t know them, they would know you, respect you. Supposing you were to meet someone socially or were chatting with the phone over the phone, what’s the kind of advice you would offer on revenue generation for a leading newspaper in urban India which has now been struck by the downturn caused by the Lockdown.

A. Frankly speaking business model is a strategic decision and not a functional one. Functions execute the strategy of an organisation. Within that ambit, strategic applications can be made. I have left the print medium long back and I can’t arrogate any right to pontificate what ought to be done by a publisher. It’s like asking a soldier to devise a war strategy at the behest of a General.