Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: These days being neutral is not considered critical for journalism. Your view?

07 May,2020

Presenting the May 7 edition of Das Ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das.

Q. When I started out in journalist, the emphasis was on always being neutral. But now it’s not really considered critical for journalism to be that. What’s your view?

A. I have always wondered what is neutrality and who is absolutely neutral. Even in journalism, news is not views, but views is not news as the writer takes a position. Taking a position needs conviction of the writer who buttresses her/his position with logical analysis. Now, when that view doesn’t tally with the internal narrative of another individual, cognoscenti or hoi polloi, then who would act on adjudicating who is neutral. So is absolute neutrality possible, as the affected party of a decision/ argument would always have a persecuted perception? My search for an answer to the elusive word called neutrality has no full stop. It doesn’t purport to be anything beyond loud calibration.