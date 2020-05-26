Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Naysayers often say that the news media has a larger social obligation. But there are others who say it’s just another business. What is your view?

26 May,2020

A. Both the viewpoints are legit in their place. So the issue is not ‘either-or’. There is a codependency of the two concepts and the two questions are not mutually exclusive. Every enterprise has to have a social obligation as it draws it’s succour from it. At the same time if can’t utilise the finite societal resources optimally to generate surplus , it can’t serve the same social obligation independently. Compromise happens when the two are not symbiotically leveraged.