Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Most of our questions have been around digital, television and print… what is your outlook for radio post-Lockdown?

20 May,2020

We do know that we have a bias towards print and digital and television media. But it’s not that we aren’t concerned about the others. So here’s a question on radio in Das Ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

Q. Most of our questions have been around digital, television and of course print, what is your outlook for radio in the post-Lockdown media order?

A. Any media whose business model have been over skewed towards advertising would suffer whenever economic turbulence affects the life of advertisers. Advertisers are also continuously exploring routes to optimise investment in an infinite media environment. Consequently, media planning and buying are undergoing inter-format reallocation of monies. Radio, being one of the formats of delivery of content, is also expected to be affected by this volatility. I am sure respective media owners would be able to recalibrate their business model to meet the unfolding reality.