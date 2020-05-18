Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Given the Covid-19-led mayhem in most of our big cities, do you ever think it’s wiser to live in a smaller, less populous town?

Okay, we obviously didn’t expect BD to give a ‘sureshot’ answer given the uncertainties that lie ahead, but we asked him nevertheless, wanting his unique take on life. Pssst: this bit of “Please don’t give a philosophical answer” was only to put more pressure on him to go ultra-philosophical. Ha ha. Without any further ado, here’s the May 15 edition of Das Ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das of course. Enjoy.

Q. A serious ‘Friday’ question: Given the Covid-19-led mayhem in most of our big cities, do you ever think it’s wiser to live in a smaller, less populous town? But, then, in the M&E sector, that’s not really possible, right? Please don’t give a philosophical answer… puhleez.

A. This question is a classic quest for a kneejerk answer to a question at the spur of a moment. Staying in an urban or rural (small town) area is a choice of life, and not a reaction to a live event. The quality of life in a small town may be a lure, vis-a-vis a metro/big town, but other aspects of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs have to be glossed over then, almost.