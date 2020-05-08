Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Celebrating happy moments (like a birthday) in the lockdown is such a downer. What say?

08 May,2020

So those of you who know Dr Bhaskar Das would appreciate why we’ve asked him this question today. And even though he doesn’t agree with the question, we are sure there have been many of us who would’ve felt the same. Let’s hear it from the Wizard with Words in the happy May 8 edition of Das Ka Dum. Read on…

PS: Discombobulated one did look after reading the response 🙂

Q. Celebrating happy moments (like a birthday) in the lockdown is such a downer. What say?

A. I don’t agree. Happy moments are a state of mind. One can be an unhappy soul in the most happening party. One can also be the happiest soul seating alone. Happiness is an outcome and can’t be an objective that is predicated on the decibel level of celebration. I have a feeling you are looking discombobulated.