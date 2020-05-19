Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: As a Mumbaikar, do you sometimes feel that the mandarins of Lutyen’s Delhi are far removed from the realities of the rest of the country?

19 May,2020

The joy of quizzing BD is that you think you’ve asked a straightforward question, but the response you get is so profound, that you need to re-read your question and compliment yourself for asking something with such deep meaning. So here’s our Q&A for May 19 edition of Das Ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. As a citizen of Mumbai, do you sometimes feel that the mandarins of Lutyen’s Delhi are far removed from the realities of the rest of the country?

A. A very pertinent question to be raised is what is reality. Your and my reality can be very different from the reality of the super-rich or a super-destitute. I don’t want to label holder of one perspective vis-a-vis another as unrelated to reality just because that narrative is at variance with another social cohort’s altered reality. In a democratic society, multiple narratives can coexist. What the majority of the citizens accept, gets reflected in their verdict every five years. In a country like India, the realties if the privileged classes would never tally with the slew of realities that exist at the ground level. So why are you trying to put a binary tag on perspectives?