Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das: Alcohol shops can be open, but religious places can’t. Is it because temples don’t generate any earnings for the state?

05 May,2020

Okay, so this question was inspired by a headline of a TV news channel that was doing the rounds last weekend. So we asked this to our own Spirit-ual Guru, Dr Bhaskar Das. Presenting: Das Ka Dum dated May 5, 2020. Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. Alcohol shops can be open, but religious places can’t. Is it because temples don’t generate any earnings for the state?

A. Legit deduction by you. Even temples have economic imperatives and the devotees make that engine work through contribution and through fulfilment of mental equanimity, however, temporary it may be. Coming to opening of certain type of shops by the government, the dominant logic is to make the wheels of economy get activated. That would be spirit-ualism of a different kind.