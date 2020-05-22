Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | A Friday Question: Can anyone beat you in a verbal duel? Now please don’t say that everything in life is not about winning and losing?

22 May,2020

Q. A Friday Question: Can anyone beat you in a verbal duel? Now please don’t say that everything in life is not about winning and losing?

A. I have no desire to win or lose. A Q&A engagement is for expanding perspectives and possibilities. It’s not supposed to be a duel. It’s only looking for a variety of nuances to a query that is thought generating as opposed to a thought stopper. Incidentally, in any combat there are only losers, I believe. Why? That’s a discussion for another day.