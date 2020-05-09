Cyril Mangaldas releases FICCI ‘Entertainment Law Book’

By A Correspondent

The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas released the ‘Entertainment Law Book 2020’ report. The report highlights regulatory developments in the field of TV broadcasting and distribution, music, radio, filmed entertainment, and other segments in the Media & Entertainment space. It also includes several thought provoking articles on diverse topics, dealing with the issues in the Media and Entertainment sector. The report was scheduled for launch at FICCI Frames 2020, however given the Covid-19 situation, the conference has been postponed to a later date this year.

Said Dilip Chenoy, Secretary General, FICCI: “The report touches upon some vital aspects that are playing an influential role in charting the way for the future of the Media & Entertainment industry. The issues lay strong foundations of the possible framework and solutions to developing the laws that will in time, govern the Media & Entertainment industry, in our country. On behalf of FICCI, I express our appreciation to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and the members of the FICCI Media & Entertainment Committee for working with us on the 2020 edition of this Report.”

Said Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas: “It is an honour and a privilege to present this report on the legal and regulatory issues impacting the Media and Entertainment sector. This report gives a bird’s eye view of all important and relevant developments in the past year, encompassing the entire gamut of the Media & Entertainment sector. I would like to thank FICCI and members of its Media & Entertainment Committee for choosing us as a knowledge partner for the second consecutive year and all those who have contributed their time and valuable insights in making this report a possibility.”