Colors new brand film urges people to reflect on true selves

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has taught people to slow down and find simpler ways to live life while putting vanities on the backburner. It has made us more conscious, compassionate, and empathetic towards others as we embrace the disruptive daily patterns. With this grain of thought, Colors has released its new brand film #InsaanHuaUnllock that asks people to find their missing selves and become more aware of the things that matter the most.

Launched on the heels of its previous film, #JitneDurUtnePass that sent out a message of social distancing, the new brand film takes ahead the conversation and opens with a diary visual revealing human sketches interspersed with a voice-over narrating their pre- and post-Lockdown stories.

Said Sapangeet Rajwant, Head- Marketing, and Digital, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Head of Brand Solutions, Viacom 18: “It takes a lifetime for people to realise what they have been missing out on and this difficult period has been a blessing in disguise to make us aware of what that matters the most. As a socially conscious brand, Colors has been effectively putting across the message of safety and solidarity through innovative campaigns and our new brand film #InsaanHuaUnlock is the next step in this direction. With this film, we intend to foster our connection with the viewers by urging them to make the most of the present moment and discover their real selves while being compassionate towards others. It has received a heartening response and we are glad to be able to spread positivity with the new initiative.”