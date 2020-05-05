Colors acquires rights to air ‘Mahabharat’

04 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Popular mythological show ‘Mahabharat’ is set to air on Colors starting today, May 4 daily from 7 to 9 pm.

Said Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18: “Due to the nationwide lockdown, the television landscape is changing quite significantly. The popular classics and erstwhile shows have found a renewed interest amongst the audience as they provide relief and induce nostalgia. We are elated to air Mahabharat on television to give our viewers another opportunity to relive the golden times.”