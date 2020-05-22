Chimp&z Inc bags AceTute mandate

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

AceTute, an EdTech startup by Theseus Global (Education) Ltd, has awarded its branding, creative and digital mandate to Chimp&z Inc, post a multi-agency pitch. The agency will act as a launchpad for the product in India by providing technology and digital marketing solutions. The account will be handled from the agency’s headquarters in Mumbai.

Commenting about the partnership, Angad Singh Manchanda, CEO & Co-founder of Chimp&z Inc said: “AceTute is not just another win for the agency. Here’s a chance for Chimp&z Inc to build a brand for a digital universe. It is an opportunity for us to think holistically for a brand and get it ready for a digital-first economy. Together with the visionary team at Theseus Global (Education) Ltd, we aim to create a product which not only delivers to the objective but also leaves a memorable experience behind for its consumers. We plan to create a strong player in the education sector of the country and look forward to launching the product on a global platform soon.”