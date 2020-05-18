Big Bazaar’s Ramzan campaign speaks about the power in prayer

18 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Believing in the power of prayer, Big Bazaar has released a heart touching campaign called, ‘Ibaadat Bhi, Hifaazat Bhi’ (prayers with safety) for Ramzan. The campaign is conceptualised by DDB Mudra and is in line with the brand’s larger initiative of helping every Indian stay safe and protected.

Created, recorded, edited and scripted all by working from home; the campaign has been successful in making an instant connect with its customers across the country.

Speaking about the film, Pawan Sarda, Group Chief Marketing Officer, Future Retail said: “The concept shared by our agency DDB Mudra was so unique that we were absolutely sure we wanted to make this film, despite the lockdown constraints. We decided to shoot it with phone cameras. For us the intent was more important than the production value. The agency shot this film with zero budget.”