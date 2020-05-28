BBDO & Idea 4G work on learning in lockdown

28 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Idea 4G has unveiled a new campaign crafted by BBDO India titled Online Seekho #Apnokesaath. It celebrates people who are learning and teaching online with the power of 4G internet. The online campaign speaks of people who are not only using 4G for education, but to learn new skills, instruments, languages and everything that the world of the internet has opened up, even during a lockdown.

Said Kavita Nair, Chief Brand and Digital Transformation Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited: “Brand Idea believes that mobile telephony can transform people’s lives in a positive manner. As Indians prepare to embrace the new normal, Idea acknowledges people who used this lockdown to fulfil their dreams and lent a helping hand to others. Idea 4G’s campaign Online Seekho #Apnokesaath showcases Idea 4G network enabling Indians to stay connected and learn new things when the world had come to a standstill.”

Added Hemant Shringy – Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India Mumbai: “Brand Idea has always offered a mobile telephony driven possibility or ‘idea’ for the time. And it’s great to know that as we stay home, there is no lockdown on networks, connectivity and most importantly on learning”.