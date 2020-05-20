Applause Entertainment partners IN10’s Juggernaut Productions

20 May,2020

By A Correspondent

The Aditya Birla group-owned and Sameer Nair-headed Applause Entertainment has announced a partnership with IN10 Media Network. Under this, Juggernaut Productions, IN10 Media Network’s production arm, will combine forces with Applause to develop exclusive original IPs and meet the growing demand for qualitative entertainment in the market.

Commenting about the co-production partnership with Applause, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network said: “The evolution of the OTT platforms has seen a dramatic change in the manner in which content is made and consumed. The plurality of voices that this medium offers has opened up an exciting new world for all content creators. This partnership between Juggernaut Productions and Applause Entertainment is driven by the philosophy of bringing compelling Indian stories, backed with highest caliber production to the viewers. We look forward to working with Sameer and his team, and leverage the assets and strengths of both companies to bring engaging and binge-worthy stories to the audiences.”

Added Nair: “The demand for quality content is at its peak and partnerships with like-minded content creators, widens the horizons for all the players out there. The current digital ecosystem is most vibrant and with the collaborative creative energies of both corporations, we’re looking forward to create exciting original stories for our viewers.”