Anita Nayyar, others join Zee5

12 May,2020

By A Correspondent

With a vision to augment its growth trajectory in the adech space, Zee5 has strengthened the team by on boarding three industry veterans led by Anita Nayyar, ex-CEO of Havas Media Group, India & South East Asia, Jayesh Easwaramony, an entrepreneur and expert in the tech and media world known for his ability to scale businesses and. Dhruvadeep Roy, who formerly was the Head of Digital platforms at DAZN.

These new hires along with the current ZEE5 team will be spearheading and be responsible for paving the next phase of ZEE5’s advertising business growth.

Nayyar, in her new role as Head of Customer Strategy and Relationships, will help build the agency-partner ecosystem for Zee5’s India business. On the other hand, Easwaramony joins as a consultant for adtech to drive all advertising, user data and audience related initiatives, right from strategy to implementation with vendors and product teams. Prior to this, Easwaramony was responsible to drive the APAC business of Softbank invested advertising firm InMobi for several years.

Meanwhile Roy joins as Director Product – Adtech. Earlier, he has led the platforms and product bsiness at DAZN Sport Streaming Service across the UK, US, Canada and APAC in his previous avatar.

Commenting on the new appointments, Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 India said: “I am ecstatic to share that ZEE5 has already taken a step towards flagging-off its next phase of growth by welcoming three acclaimed leaders of the industry to lead the advertising tech business. I welcome Anita, Jayesh and Dhruvadeep to the ZEE5 team and I am confident that their experience will further enable ZEE5 to achieve even greater heights. This current strengthening of our leadership team is line with a clear focus to build a robust digital advertising eco-system like no other.”

Nayaar and Easwaramony will work closely with the recently hired Rajeev Dhal, Chief Revenue Officer.