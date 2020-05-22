Anant Goenka bags IAA 2020 Young Leader Compass Award

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

The International Advertising Association (IAA) has named Anant Goenka Executive Director- The Indian Express Group, and Mancom Member IAA India Chapter as ecipient of its 2020 “Young Leader Compass Award”.

Says Punit Goenka, President of the IAA India Chapter: “It is a matter of pride for us in the India Chapter and in the Marcom industry in India that our member has been selected for this signal honor. I wish Anant all the best”.

The award was to be presented at the IAA World Congress St.Petersburg, but since that has been postponed, the presentation details will be communicated soon.