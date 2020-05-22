Aaj Tak hosts 3-day literary summit starting today

22 May,2020

By A Correspondent

Given the response received by the recent digital versions of ‘Agenda AajTak’, an e-version of ‘Sahitya AajTak’ from starts today until May 24. The literature fest will showcase conversations with celebrities, singers, lyricists, writers, columnists and other personalities with insights on real-life anecdotes and challenges arising out of the coronavirus crisis. e-Sahitya AajTak will have over 28 speakers over 25 sessions spread over three days.

Some of the attractions of the event include Anup Jalota, Javed Akhtar, Hans Raj Hans, Surendra Sharma, Prasoon Joshi, Amish Tripathi, Ashok Vajpeyi, Swanand Kirkire, Chitra Mudgal, Manoj Muntashir, Javed Ali, Ashok Chakradhar, Asghar Wajahat, Piyush Mishra, Maithili Thakur, ChetanBhagat, Neeraj Pandey, Manoj Tiwari, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), B Praak, Saloni Gaur, Cheshta Saxena plus the popular starcast from Ramayana and Mahabharata.