Zeux partners Discovery India for entertainment app

29 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Zeux Innovation has partnered with Discovery India to design the Discovery+ app. The app was launched on 18th March 2020 and continues to garner good reviews across app stores for its content and user experience.

Commenting on the Zeux and Discovery collaboration, Issac John, Business Head, Discovery India said: “As a product, our team was very conscious of solving barriers for user adoption in a cluttered OTT market like India. The various researches and design workshops that Zeux led for us, placed user motivations at the heart for solving these barriers. The iterative work, completed over several months, has paid rich dividends for us as expressed by the umpteen user reviews that have highlighted the rich yet simple to navigate UI & UX of Discovery Plus”.

Added Saurabh Gupta, Co-founder, Zeux Innovation, said, “We are proud to be the UX design partner for Discovery+. We leveraged the science of human performance and persuasion design to craft an OTT experience that is a perfect balance between delivering specific business outcomes, addressing diverse user needs and effectively managing technology considerations”.