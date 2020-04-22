Zee unveils new anthem in collaboration with SBI Life

21 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Zee Entertainment has joined hands with SBI Life Insurance and Mindshare to produce the ‘We Can, We Will!’ anthem, which involves 27 TV artists singing the anthem in their local languages to invigorate the nation to fight against Covid-19.

Expressing his views on the collaboration, Ashish Sehgal – Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises said: “As a network, Zee has always believed in ‘Customer First’ and this venture of creating an anthem of collective unity for SBI Life with Zee is truly one such classic example from our Content & Partnership team. Similarly, SBI Life with the thought of the anthem to inspire the collective willpower of the nation, hit a synergy with Zee when they during difficult times thought of creating this anthem to rally our nation’s battle against the corona outbreak. The anthem has been executed with 27 powerful influencers of Zee in nine languages from their homes and edited remotely to take it live across the network through a roadblock, truly exemplifying Zee’s philosophy of Extraordinary Together through an extraordinary feat.”

Talking about this association, Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand & Corporate Communications, SBI Life Insurance, added: “The Coronavirus outbreak has thrown up multiple, unprecedented challenges for people from all walks of life, the entire nation is exploring solutions to tide through this crisis. In current times of self-isolation, the anthem is our humble effort to lift the spirits of every individual and remind them that as a nation we need to stay together, as with our collective will power we will overcome the biggest of challenges.”

Said Amin Lakhani, Chief Operating Officer Mindshare South Asia: “These are indeed challenging times for mankind. People from all walks of life have been affected in some way or the other. There’s massive uncertainty, anxiety and boredom that is impacting our morale. This initiative is our humble effort to help uplift the spirit of our nation. We Can, We Will! is a unique anthem. For amplifying this message, Zee was the perfect partnership. It deployed its huge network presence throughout India and with the help of 27 celebrities in nine languages reinforced the belief that together India can, and India will win!”