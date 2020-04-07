Zee intensifies drive for Covid-19 relief, offers financial relief to 5k+ daily wage-earners

07 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Media and Entertainment conglomerate Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (Zee) has announced a financial relief to over 5000 daily wage-earners, working directly or indirectly for the company in its overall production ecosystem.

In order to further support Prime Ministers’ Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM Cares Fund), ZEEL will leverage the strength of its global media network across encouraging people to contribute. Over and above this step, Zee has also provided an opportunity to all of its 3500 employees to offer voluntary contributions towards the PM Cares Fund through an intranet portal. The Company will match the corpus collected from the employee contribution and the collective amount will be donated to PM Cares Fund.

Speaking on this announcement, Punit Goenka, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment said: “We stand committed to financially support all the daily wage earners working in our production ecosystem. We firmly believe in the extraordinary power of coming together and fighting against a situation. In these challenging times, it is extremely critical for India Inc. to come together and support the National level initiative undertaken by our Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri. Narendra Modi. Apart from the financial support, we will also contribute in creating nationwide awareness about the noble initiative. Leveraging our strong reach across the Nation and World at large, we are urging our esteemed viewers to join this movement. This is a time where the entire Nation needs to come together as One Family.”

Earlier, Zee had implemented an initiative titled #BreakTheCoronaOutbreak where content across 40+ channels was paused for a 30-second break throughout the day, encouraging viewers to wash their hands. In line with the decision undertaken by Indian Broadcasting Foundation (IBF), television channel Zee Anmol has also been available free-of-cost to all viewers across all DTH platforms and cable TV networks for a period of two months.

On the company’s digital side, Zee5 ensured that the internet bandwidth across the country was optimized by replacing High Definition (HD) content to Standard Definition (SD) content. Zee5 also ensured that the viewers remained calm and composed during the lockdown phase with its #BeCalmBeEntertained initiative.