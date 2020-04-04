XP&D Be.Live launched in India

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

On the heels of the India lockdown, XP&D and FCB have announces the launch of XP&D Be.Live. XP&D Be.Live is a live action to virtual experience platform for brands, that is a collaboration between XP&D, Multi TV and FCB India.

Speaking on the current challenge, Rohit Ohri, Group Chairman and CEO, FCB India said: “This lockdown period will change our world forever. When we emerge on the other side of this crisis, virtual experiences will be the new normal. FCB and XP&D Be.Live are looking leverage technology and data to help brands connect with their customers in this new world.”

Added Chanda Singh, co-founder of XP&D: “We are the future of experiential – we bring together the energy and exhilaration of an event, the interactivity of many to many conversations on social and the unimaginable possibilities of the virtual world”. Her partner and co-founder Nupur Jain added “O2O2O – is our DNA – seamlessly blending offline to online to offline to the power of infinity.”

Said Abhinav Jain, CIO of Be.live: “We integrate the passion of live, multiplied by the possibilities of artificial intelligence powered by 100,000 server computer cores across continents. Welcome to a future beyond touch, beyond boundaries and measurable return on experience!”