Watcho records viewership gain during lockdown

23 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Dish TV has rolled out a variety of short format content on its OTT platform, Watcho. Over the past one month, a communique notes that the platform has witnessed a 50 per cent surge in content consumption, leading to a hike in their subscriber base and adding 1 million new subscribers in a month bringing it up to 3 million.

Commenting on the development Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, DishTV India Ltd, said: “We are excited to share that Watcho has witnessed solid growth in its customer base and content consumption since January’20. The rapid growth is the result of our strategy to create short, engaging content which is the preference of viewers nowadays. Since the inception of Watcho, we have invested in building a unique content library which includes original series and shows, cutting across genres like drama, comedy and thrillers. As a result, Watcho is fast emerging as the preferred entertainment destination among young audiences.”