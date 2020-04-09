Vivo India salutes Covid-19 warriors in latest campaign

09 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

Vivo India has unveiled a new digital campaign ‘Heroes Who Care’ in collaboration with Dentsu Impact. The campaign salutes doctors and frontline health workers who are relentlessly fighting the global pandemic. To support these heroes, vivo has also donated over two-lakh surgical and N95 masks.

Conceptualised and executed by Dentsu Impact, the film intends to remind people that while we are locked in the safety of our homes and are practicing social distancing, there is a section of our society that has undertaken the most daunting of tasks.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand film, Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, Vivo India said: “Doctors and frontline medical staff have shown tremendous courage in combating the global pandemic. With this digital film, we at Vivo India would like to truly thank these real heroes in white, blue and green capes and salute them for fronting this battle so we can stay safe.”

Added Anupama Ramaswamy, National Creative Director, Dentsu Impact: “The idea revolves around a simple truth – when the world is in danger, it looks to its heroes to save it. Heroes may exist in myths, but today, in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, they exist in real life. They are the doctors, nurses and medical staff sacrificing everything and thinking above their safety in order to save lives. This film is an ode to their fighting spirit, and the fact that they are the ones who are giving the rest of us hope.”