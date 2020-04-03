VidMate appoints Ventes Avenues as its sales partner

02 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

VidMate, a free video downloader app, has appointed Ventes Avenues as its exclusive sales partner for India to look after VidMate in-app advertising inventory in India.

Said Harry Yang, Sales Director of Flat Ad, the global exclusive agent of VidMate: “VidMate was incubated in UC Web back in 2013, it has witnessed 500 million downloads till now from over 180 countries who like to get free HD videos and music along with MP3 files from multiple platforms. VidMate is a free and safe application which provides reliable downloads all over the world. This has helped us recognise the opportunity of mobile advertising and hence we have decided to partner with Ventes Avenues in India. Their experience clubbed with their network will help us make good inroads in a short amount of time by offering innovative advertising solutions and services in the mobile branding space in India.”

Added Fauzan A Rahim, Co-Founder Ventes Avenues: “We at Ventes Avenues are delighted to represent VidMate in India. Ventes believes in pushing the envelope by continuing to partner with new publishers who have captured the Indian audiences with their ground-breaking numbers. Recently, since we are all under lockdown; we have seen a huge surge in OTT consumption in India and consequently VidMate numbers have also grown. We are offering high impact, brand safe ad units on VidMate. We have immense trust in this partnership and strongly believe that we can touch new heights together.”