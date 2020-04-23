Ventes Avenues beefs up top deck

By A Correspondent

Ventes Avenues has strengthened its senior management with the appointment of two senior executives across its verticals of branding, performance and programmatic.

Sneha Gupta joins as AVP for its Domestic Performance & Programmatic business. This comes at a time when the company is launching its own programmatic platform.

Meanwhile, in the Western India team, Pooja Bhate has been hired as Deputy Head – Sales & Business Development. Bhate will be responsible for revenue generation from clients and agency partners based in West India for all the new publishers mandate Ventes has recently signed up. This appointment comes at the advent of Ventes Avenues partnering with VidMate and Bigo.

Said Niloufer Dundh, CEO & Founder- Ventes Avenues on the appointments: “Ventes is honouring its promise to new recruits, and has gone ahead and onboarded Sneha & Pooja. With our evolution into an adtech company, Sneha’s joining is timed perfectly and I look forward to learning from her experience and to working closely with her on our programmatic foray. Keeping in mind our new branding publisher partners and our commitments to them we have Pooja who will lead a separate pod for the same in the West to ensure business commitments are met. I look forward to growing our brandings sales revenue with Pooja; especially since our new publishers have created a unique opportunity for us to seek better extraction from FMCG, OTT & BFSI clients. 2020 will be a special year for us, with the right talent in place and the right intent I am sure our young leadership team will shine”.