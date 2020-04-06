Value 360 appoints Supriti Misra as COO – Digital Biz

06 Apr,2020

By A Correspondent

With an aim to expand its digital footprint, Value 360 Communications announced the appointment of Supriti Misra as its COO- Digital Business. The appointment of Misra is in line with the agency’s vision to offer end-to-end branding solutions to its clients with a major focus on new-age digital campaigns.

Speaking on her appointment, Kunal Kishore Sinha, Founder-Director, Value 360 Communications said: “Value 360 is at a crucial juncture today. While we continue to register strong growth in revenues, our aim is to take a big leap forward by transforming the agency into an integrated, branding solutions provider. We are happy to have someone of Supriti’s calibre joining us. Her experience in digital marketing will strengthen our service offering as we embark upon redefining the space of public relations in the country.”

Commenting on her new role, Misra added: “Digital is the future for all brands. A new-age agency like Value 360 is looking to change market dynamics by partnering clients in their journey of reaching out to consumers from the stage of conceptualising to implementing branding solutions. I am glad to have joined Value 360 and look forward to establishing synergies between different verticals and working with the enthusiastic team of PR and marketing professionals.”